1 seriously hurt in crash on Harrodsburg Road

Posted at 5:40 PM, Jun 27, 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is seriously hurt after a crash on Harrodsburg Road Thursday afternoon.

Lexington Police Department reports that officers were dispatched to inbound Harrodsburg Road at Cardinal Lane around 4:30 p.m. for a crash.

When officers arrived, they found two cars involved. One occupant was suffering from what was described as life-threatening injuries.

That person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

As of 5:30 p.m., inbound Harrodsburg Road at Pasadena is closed while the Collision Reconstruction Unit investigates.

