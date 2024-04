NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is seriously hurt after a crash Wednesday night in Jessamine County.

Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Grimes says it happened around 7 p.m. near Union Mill Road and Logana Pike.

The sheriff says it was a single-car crash and it took nearly an hour to extricate the person from the car. That person was transported to the hospital with reported critical injuries.

Sheriff Grimes says they hope to clear the road soon.