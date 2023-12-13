Watch Now
1 seriously hurt in shooting on Winburn Drive

Posted at 8:50 PM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 20:51:03-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A person was seriously injured in a shooting in Lexington Tuesday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., Lexington Police responded to the Dairy Mart at 1116 Winburn Drive for reports of a shooting with a victim.

When police arrived, they located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say a suspect was located at the scene and is in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.

