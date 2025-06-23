1 'seriously injured' after car crashed into Georgetown Save A Lot, police report

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Georgetown Police Department says one person was seriously injured after a car crashed into Save A Lot on Broadway overnight.

According to police, the crash happened around 3:00 a.m., and one person was taken to the hospital.

Police say the roadway between Jefferson Street and Washington Street was closed for several hours but reopened at 6:00 a.m.

According to police, the crash remains under investigation by the Collision Investigation Unit.

