1 severely burned in Pulaski County explosion

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Parkers Mill Fire Department reported that one woman was severely burned in an explosion in Pulaski County on Sunday evening.

According to officials, they responded to the area of Lake Ridge Road, where a neighbor called and advised hearing the sound of an explosion.

When arriving on the scene, firefighters said no smoke or flames were visible from the road, but a woman was found inside the home with severe burns.

Officials said they found a garage door that had been blown off the home and discovered a fire in a utility closet in the garage, which they quickly extinguished.

After further investigation, crews said that an open gas can caused the explosion in the garage and that the woman was in the process of lighting a cigarette, not knowing about the gas can.

According to officials, the woman was airlifted by PHI Air Medical to Louisville Burn Center.