1 taken to hospital after fire at mobile home on Dalray Street in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was taken to a hospital after a fire broke out at a mobile home on Dalray Street in Lexington, Friday morning, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

Officials say they were dispatched around 8:26 a.m. and, upon arriving on the scene, upgraded it to a working structure fire.

According to officials, there was significant damage throughout the trailer, but the fire was successfully extinguished.

Officials say that one dog was rescued and is stable.

According to officials, fire investigators remain on the scene to determine the origin and cause.