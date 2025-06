LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was taken to the hospital following an overnight fire on Centre Parkway in Lexington, according to officials.

Officials say the fire was contained to the room of origin, and there was no damage to other apartments.

According to officials, the person will be displaced, but the apartment representative will provide lodging for them.

Officials say that a fire investigator was on the scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire.