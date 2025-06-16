1 with life-threatening injuries after crash involving motorcycle near South Broadway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person has life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle that happened on Sunday night at South Broadway and Virginia Avenue in Lexington.

According to police, the crash happened just after 11:00 p.m., and after colliding, the motorcycle and car caught on fire.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was unharmed and the passenger on the motorcycle sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the motorcycle operator was transported to the hospital.

Police say that CRU was investigating the scene, and traffic was diverted.