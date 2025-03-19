1 woman, 3 dogs rescued from overnight house fire in Lancaster

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One woman and three dogs were rescued from a house fire that happened overnight Wednesday on Stanford Street in Lancaster.

According to officials, the call came in just before 3:00 a.m. for reports of a house burning up the wall.

When arriving on the scene, officials say they found smoke and flames visible outside.

Officials say the fire made it difficult to access the home, and mutual aid was requested due to the construction of the building.

According to officials, the fire started outside the home in the back but is still under investigation.

Officials note that Highway 27 is closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.