10 people without a home after overnight fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fire crews were busy in the early Sunday morning hours after a home went up in flames.

The fire happened around 2:30 a.m. at a house on Tanforan Drive not far from Alumni Drive.

According to Lexington Fire officials, the fire started on the back porch of the home, eventually burning its way into the home.

Battalion Chief Adam Sorrell told LEX 18 five adults and five children were inside the home at the time of the fire but no injuries were reported.

However, Sorrell added it will take awhile for this family to be able to return home.

"We'll give them some blankets and put them into some trucks to keep them warm and the Red Cross is going to respond to the scene, Sorrell said.

"They'll be displaced. They'll be displaced for several days.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.