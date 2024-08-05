10-year-old dead after crash involving moped on I-75 in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 10-year-old is dead after a crash that happened on Sunday just after 11:00 p.m. on I-75 in Whitley County, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP reports that a preliminary investigation shows that a 2011 Kia Sportage driven by 43-year-old Michael K. Stout hit a 49.6cc Rogue Scoot Star moped occupied by 31-year-old Darius L. Wade and a 10-year-old female.

Both Wade and the juvenile, KSP report, were transported by ambulance to Baptist Regional Hospital in Corbin and then flown by Air Evac to the University of Kentucky Hospital.

According to KSP, the juvenile died from her injuries and was pronounced dead by the Fayette County Coroner's Office.

KSP reports that alcohol is a suspected factor, and the collision is under investigation.