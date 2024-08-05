Watch Now
News

Actions

10-year-old dead after crash involving moped on I-75 in Whitley County

police crime tape.jpg
LEX 18
police crime tape.jpg
Posted
and last updated

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 10-year-old is dead after a crash that happened on Sunday just after 11:00 p.m. on I-75 in Whitley County, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP reports that a preliminary investigation shows that a 2011 Kia Sportage driven by 43-year-old Michael K. Stout hit a 49.6cc Rogue Scoot Star moped occupied by 31-year-old Darius L. Wade and a 10-year-old female.

Both Wade and the juvenile, KSP report, were transported by ambulance to Baptist Regional Hospital in Corbin and then flown by Air Evac to the University of Kentucky Hospital.

According to KSP, the juvenile died from her injuries and was pronounced dead by the Fayette County Coroner's Office.

KSP reports that alcohol is a suspected factor, and the collision is under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18