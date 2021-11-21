10-year-old shot, killed in Shelbyville

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) — Shelby County Police are searching for a person of interest after a 10-year-old boy was shot and killed in Shelbyville on Sunday.

According to WDRB, Police stated a call from a home on Zelkova Drive just before 2:30 p.m. reported a 10-year-old was shot in the chest.

The 10-year-old was taken to U0fL Health Shelbyville Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Shelbyville Police Department

Shelby County Police are searching for Treymont Rucker-McKellery, 28, as a person of interest in the shooting. He is described as 6 feet, 6 inches, 240 pounds with dreadlocks.

Ruker-McKellery was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, but police say he may have changed clothes and he could be armed.

Police do not yet know the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This story was initially posted by WDRB News.