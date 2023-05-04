100 United Black Men of Lexington gather to discuss violence, importance of mental health

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The United Black Men of Lexington are holding their third annual event that's bringing everyone together. One Lexington’s director, Devine Carama, explained that the purpose of the event is to provide a safe space and to bring the community together to combat violence in the city.

He says, "Basically the motivation behind the event was just bringing Black men together in a space where they can fellowship and connect but also understanding that the majority of the young people and people in general who are being impacted by gun violence are young Black men and so we want to get more Black men involved in our efforts."

Carama says last May, the city saw its deadliest month and 2022 was a record year in homicides. In addition to challenging the group to find ways to lessen violence in the city, this event’s speaker, Anthony Moody, also wants to address mental health.

Moody says, "I think sometimes we go to sporting events, we go to the bar, out to eat and we never talk about our problems, especially as Black men. We suppress them, may use a substance, or we just deflect. So, being able to deal with it, to address it but also having the safe space where you can be honest, transparent, it is very much important."

Moody is graduating with his master's in clinical mental health counseling from the University of Kentucky tomorrow. He wants to use that degree to continue providing the community with individual and group mental health care. He hopes that people get inspired to join the effort.

He says, "Representation matters because it’s hard to people who you may think can't relate to you. So, when there's more people that look like me in this field, I think that's gonna eliminate that stigma that exist, but also we can start healing as a community so then we can help each other and thrive and be successful in whatever we're trying to endeavor in this life."

Carama explains that having events like these available is important for Black men in the community.

He says, "There's so much that we deal with from a societal standpoint. Obviously within the home, trying to provide, be the leaders, not only in our household but out in the community -- and oftentimes feeling unvalued and so, we want to create spaces where they feel valued where they feel encouraged, and you know let them know you're not the only one."

