$11.6 billion in Cyber Monday sales expected

(LEX 18) — A record-breaking more than $9 billion was spent online during Black Friday, Adobe Analytics reports.

Experts are expecting a big Cyber Monday too as shoppers continue to hit online stores.

"It was a trend that started before COVID and really ramped up a couple of years ago and people have continued shopping online," Kentucky Retail Federation Director of Communications and Public Affairs Steve McClain said.

Shoppers spent $10.7 billion on Cyber Monday last year, and this year, that number is expected to jump to $11.6 billion, Adobe reports.

McClain said a lot of the increased online shopping trend has to do with convenience.

"It's a way of maybe lessening the stress of going out," he said. "Traffic and all. I can just shop from home and get that here."

It's that mindset that big retailers count on. For example, Amazon's delivery station in Lexington was buzzing with activity Monday morning. They were busy fulfilling orders for those online shoppers.

"Right now, like myself, I'm not going to malls, I'm not going to stores when I've gotten spoiled by just being at home online and purchasing it opening up my front door and there's my delivery," Amazon Spokesperson Paula Morrison said.

Cyber Monday is also a huge opportunity for small businesses.

For example, a store called Miss Behaven in Georgetown has really ramped up its online presence over the past month to attract more customers.

"I was surprised even this morning," Miss Behaven Team Leader Lisa McCorquodale said. "We had a full list of people already this morning shopping Cyber Monday, so that was exciting!"

As for inflation's impact this year, McClain said people are buying early to spread their budgets out over a long period of time. They're also taking advantage of "buy now, pay later" perks.

"That's another way consumers are thinking to stretch their dollar right now," McClain said.

Shoppers should also be aware of scams.

Phishing Box, a cyber security training company in Lexington, recommends the following: