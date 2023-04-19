11 Kentucky animal shelters to briefly reduce adoption fees as part of 'Empty the Shelters' campaign

(LEX 18) — BISSELL Pet Foundation is partnering with Dogtopia to host an "Empty the Shelters" event at more than 350 shelters in 45 states from May 1-15, including 11 Kentucky shelters.

Adoption fees will be $50 or less per cat or dog at the participating locations.

According to BISSELL, the event has helped around 140,000 pets find homes, with an average of 1,000 pets per day during the quarter.

The Kentucky shelters participating in the event include:



Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society

Breckinridge County Animal Shelter

Clark County Animal Shelter

Humane Society of Henderson County

Lawrence County Humane Society

Leitchfield Animal Shelter

Lexington Humane Society

Louisville Metro Animal Services

Kentucky Humane Society

Paris Animal Welfare Society Inc.

Scott County Humane Society

For more information, go to Empty the Shelters - BISSELL Pet Foundation.