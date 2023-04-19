Watch Now
11 Kentucky animal shelters to briefly reduce adoption fees as part of 'Empty the Shelters' campaign

Posted at 2:19 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 14:19:20-04

(LEX 18) — BISSELL Pet Foundation is partnering with Dogtopia to host an "Empty the Shelters" event at more than 350 shelters in 45 states from May 1-15, including 11 Kentucky shelters.

Adoption fees will be $50 or less per cat or dog at the participating locations.

According to BISSELL, the event has helped around 140,000 pets find homes, with an average of 1,000 pets per day during the quarter.

The Kentucky shelters participating in the event include:

  • Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society
  • Breckinridge County Animal Shelter
  • Clark County Animal Shelter
  • Humane Society of Henderson County
  • Lawrence County Humane Society
  • Leitchfield Animal Shelter
  • Lexington Humane Society
  • Louisville Metro Animal Services
  • Kentucky Humane Society
  • Paris Animal Welfare Society Inc.
  • Scott County Humane Society

For more information, go to Empty the Shelters - BISSELL Pet Foundation.

