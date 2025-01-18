12-year-old dies as a result of Pulaski County house fire

FERGUSON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A young girl died at the hospital three days after a house fire in Pulaski County.

The fire happened on Tuesday, January 14 on Newton Street in Ferguson, Kentucky.

According to Somerset Fire Department, who assisted Ferguson Volunteer Fire Department in responding to the fire, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the home upon arrival.

Two people were rescued from the home while one person was taken to Lake Cumberland Hospital.

That patient was then airlifted to UK Hospital in Lexington.

Saturdaymorning, the Fayette County Coroner confirmed the girl, identified as 12-year-old Natalie Stacy, died from smoke inhalation caused by the fire.

Stacy passed away Friday evening, according to the coroner.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.