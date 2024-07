BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Boyle County Coroner reports that a 12-year-old was killed following a UTV incident on Saturday.

The coroner says the incident happened on Kennedy Bridge Road on the boarder of Garrard-Mercer County.

The 12-year-old was a passenger in the UTV that crashed.

The child was taken to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville, where the coroner pronounced them dead around 6:30 p.m.