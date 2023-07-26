Watch Now
12-year-old Laurel County boy killed after weapon discharged in bedroom, officials say

Posted at 9:54 PM, Jul 25, 2023
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 12-year-old boy is dead after officials say a weapon discharged in the bedroom of a home near London, striking the boy in the stomach.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says it happened shortly before 1:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The boy was transported to a local hospital to be treated for a critical injury and died a short time later.

An autopsy will be conducted in Frankfort on Wednesday to help officials as they look into what happened.

The boy's death remains under investigation by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

