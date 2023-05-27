Watch Now
12th horse death at Churchill Downs since March

Charlie Riedel/AP
A horse is ridden to the track for an early-morning workout at Churchill Downs Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 6. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 7:06 PM, May 27, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A twelfth horse has died at Churchill Downs since the stable area reopened for training on March 30.

According to Churchill Downs, Kimberley Dream, sustained a significant injury to her left front leg in Saturday's first race. The veterinarian on sight examined the injury and determined it was inoperable, and made the decision to euthanize the horse.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority are investigating the horse deaths.

Churchill Downs released the following statement regarding the rise in horse deaths:

We do not accept this as suitable or tolerable and share the frustrations of the public, and in some
cases, the questions to which we do not yet have answers. We have been rigorously working since the
opening of the meet to understand what has led to this spike and have yet to find a conclusive discernable
pattern as we await the findings of ongoing investigations into those injuries and fatalities.

Executive Director of Racing Surfaces Testing Laboratory and Professor of Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering at the University of Kentucky, Dr. Mike Peterson, performed additional diagnostics on the racetrack. According to Churchill Downs, the report indicated there were no concerns or inconsistencies with prior measurements.

