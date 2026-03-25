13-year-old Ashland Middle School student dies following fire involving multiple homes

ASHLAND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Ashland Fire Department says that a 13-year-old is dead following a fire Tuesday evening involving multiple homes on Central Avenue in Ashland.

According to officials, they received a call around 7:08 p.m. on Tuesday reporting a structure fire on Central Avenue.

When arriving on the scene, officials say two homes were emitting heavy fire, and a third structure was beginning to ignite.

Officials say that crews immediately deployed attack lines and fire suppression operations, and learned that a 13-year-old remained trapped inside one of the homes.

As a result, officials say they initiated aggressive interior search and fire suppression efforts, during which a portion of the rear of the structure collapsed, creating a hazard for crews inside the home.

According to officials, crews were able to locate and remove the teen using a Vent-Free-Search rescue through a bedroom window.

Officials say the teen was taken by Boyd County EMS to the UK King's Daughters Medical Center Emergency Department for treatment.

The teen, identified by the Ashland Fire Department as Brooklyn Johnson, a student at Ashland Middle School, died from her injuries at the medical center.

After nearly an hour, officials say the fire was brought under control at all three structures, and crews remained on the scene for several hours to conduct an investigation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Ashland Fire Marshal's Office, the Boyd County Coroner's Office, and the Ashland Police Department.

Officials note that at this time, there is no indication of suspicious activity.

The department released the following statement regarding the incident:

The Ashland Fire Department extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and classmates of Brooklyn Johnson during this tragic time. Counseling services have been made available to students and staff at Ashland Middle School.

In addition, Ashland Middle School Principal Rebecca Howell shared her condolences: