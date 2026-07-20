13-year-old hospitalized after stabbing in Mayfield, police say

MAYFIELD, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 13-year-old remains hospitalized after being stabbed during a confrontation with another juvenile in Mayfield, according to police.

The Mayfield Police Department said officers responded about 4:45 p.m. Saturday to both Jackson Purchase Medical Center and the Scott Thompson Tennis Courts along Kentucky Highway 121 after receiving reports of a stabbing.

Investigators said a 14-year-old from Mayfield allegedly stabbed the 13-year-old in the stomach during the confrontation. Police have not released additional information about what led to the incident.

The injured teen underwent surgery and remained hospitalized as of Monday morning, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue to collect evidence. Authorities have not announced whether any charges have been filed or if additional charges are expected.

The Mayfield Police Department is being assisted in the investigation by the Kentucky State Police and the Graves County Sheriff's Office.

Police said additional information will be released as it becomes available.