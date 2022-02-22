13-year-old Wayne County student found unresponsive dies at hospital

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 13-year-old in Wayne County was taken to a hospital Tuesday morning and later died after she was found in distress in a middle school bathroom.

Wayne County Coroner Gordon Hicks says an autopsy will be done in Louisville to determine the exact cause of her death.

The Wayne County School District confirmed the girl had a medical issue and was responding to medical staff before being transported to the hospital.

The school district shares they have activated their protocol in times of grief.