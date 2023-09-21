$133.6 million Margaritaville Hotel Resort coming to Kentucky

(LEX 18) — A new Margaritaville Hotel Resort will soon begin construction in Campbell County, according to the governor's office.

According to a release, the new hotel resort will feature 264 rooms and several bars, including a 12th-floor Five O’Clock Somewhere bar that is located next to a pool that overlooks downtown Cincinnati.

The project will cost $133.6 million and will create 187 full-time jobs and 95 part-time jobs, the release states.

Construction for the Margaritaville Hotel Resort at Newport on the Levee is expected to be complete by the fall of 2026.