14 people charged for Casey County chicken fighting event

BETHELRIDGE, Ky. (LEX 18) — 14 people were charged for their alleged involvement in an organized chicken fighting event that happened Sunday in Casey County.
Kentucky State Police says around 12:00 p.m., they were called to the event at a home on KY 837 in Bethelridge.
When troopers arrived at the residence, they located several people on the property. They also found a caged area with seating for spectators, multiple injured chickens, and a concessions area.
59-year-old Leo Harris and 39-year-old Christopher Harris of Bethelridge were both arrested and charged with cruelty to animals.
12 other people were charged with cruelty to animals, as listed below:
- Steven Wesley, age 35 of Science Hill
- Tiffany Robinson, age 35 of Liberty
- Tyler Gillilan, age 22 of Eubank
- James Croucher, age 38 of Mount Vernon
- Brandon Mounce, age 39 of Lancaster
- Randall Emerson, age 49 of Bethelridge
- Kaleb Chansler, age 33 of Middleburg
- Ronald Sharp, age 47 of Russell Springs
- Dormas Bullock, age 72 of Eubank
- Jeffrey Owens, age 53 of Stanford
- David Bradshaw, age 65 of Bethelridge
- Shawn Harris, age 35 of Russell Springs
This is an ongoing investigation.