Watch Now
News

Actions

14 people charged for Casey County chicken fighting event

ksp-base-01-01_original.jpg
Courtesy of Kentucky State Police Department
ksp-base-01-01_original.jpg
Posted at 5:01 PM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 17:24:23-04

BETHELRIDGE, Ky. (LEX 18) — 14 people were charged for their alleged involvement in an organized chicken fighting event that happened Sunday in Casey County.

Kentucky State Police says around 12:00 p.m., they were called to the event at a home on KY 837 in Bethelridge.

When troopers arrived at the residence, they located several people on the property. They also found a caged area with seating for spectators, multiple injured chickens, and a concessions area.

59-year-old Leo Harris and 39-year-old Christopher Harris of Bethelridge were both arrested and charged with cruelty to animals.

12 other people were charged with cruelty to animals, as listed below:

  • Steven Wesley, age 35 of Science Hill
  • Tiffany Robinson, age 35 of Liberty
  • Tyler Gillilan, age 22 of Eubank
  • James Croucher, age 38 of Mount Vernon
  • Brandon Mounce, age 39 of Lancaster
  • Randall Emerson, age 49 of Bethelridge
  • Kaleb Chansler, age 33 of Middleburg
  • Ronald Sharp, age 47 of Russell Springs
  • Dormas Bullock, age 72 of Eubank
  • Jeffrey Owens, age 53 of Stanford
  • David Bradshaw, age 65 of Bethelridge
  • Shawn Harris, age 35 of Russell Springs

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18