14 people charged for Casey County chicken fighting event

BETHELRIDGE, Ky. (LEX 18) — 14 people were charged for their alleged involvement in an organized chicken fighting event that happened Sunday in Casey County.

Kentucky State Police says around 12:00 p.m., they were called to the event at a home on KY 837 in Bethelridge.

When troopers arrived at the residence, they located several people on the property. They also found a caged area with seating for spectators, multiple injured chickens, and a concessions area.

59-year-old Leo Harris and 39-year-old Christopher Harris of Bethelridge were both arrested and charged with cruelty to animals.

12 other people were charged with cruelty to animals, as listed below:



Steven Wesley, age 35 of Science Hill

Tiffany Robinson, age 35 of Liberty

Tyler Gillilan, age 22 of Eubank

James Croucher, age 38 of Mount Vernon

Brandon Mounce, age 39 of Lancaster

Randall Emerson, age 49 of Bethelridge

Kaleb Chansler, age 33 of Middleburg

Ronald Sharp, age 47 of Russell Springs

Dormas Bullock, age 72 of Eubank

Jeffrey Owens, age 53 of Stanford

David Bradshaw, age 65 of Bethelridge

Shawn Harris, age 35 of Russell Springs

This is an ongoing investigation.