Watch Now
News

Actions

14-year-old dead following ATV crash in Harlan County

police-tape.png
Matt Rourke/AP
police-tape.png
Posted at 6:58 PM, Jun 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-10 18:58:09-04

PUTNEY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a single-vehicle ATV crash that happened on Reed Road Saturday at 3:37 p.m. in Harlan County.

Police responded to the scene of the incident and located a 14-year-old male.

After investigating, police discovered that the juvenile was operating a Polaris Ranger when it overturned and landed on him.

The juvenile suffered fatal injuries from the collision and was not wearing a helmet.

The Harlan County Coroner responded to the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation conducted by Post 10 in Harlan.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Live Election Results

Election Results

2:12 PM, Oct 23, 2019
LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth