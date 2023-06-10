14-year-old dead following ATV crash in Harlan County

PUTNEY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a single-vehicle ATV crash that happened on Reed Road Saturday at 3:37 p.m. in Harlan County.

Police responded to the scene of the incident and located a 14-year-old male.

After investigating, police discovered that the juvenile was operating a Polaris Ranger when it overturned and landed on him.

The juvenile suffered fatal injuries from the collision and was not wearing a helmet.

The Harlan County Coroner responded to the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation conducted by Post 10 in Harlan.