14-year-old killed in 3-vehicle crash on KY 88 in Green County, KSP investigating

GREEN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say a juvenile was killed in a three-vehicle crash on KY 88 in Green County on Tuesday morning.

According to KSP, a preliminary investigation reveals that a 14-year-old was traveling westbound on KY 88 in a Subaru Forester when entering a curve, lost control of their vehicle, crossed the centerline, and sideswiped a GMC bucket truck traveling eastbound.

KSP says that after hitting the bucket truck, the Forester collided with a Ford F350, also traveling eastbound, causing the F350 to catch fire. The driver escaped before the fire reached the passenger compartment.

According to KSP, the 14-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by the Green County coroner. One passenger in the Forester was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries, and two other passengers were taken to TJ Sampson Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

KSP adds that the bucket truck driver and the F350 driver did not report any injuries from the collision.

According to KSP, the collision is under investigation.