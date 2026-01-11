15-year-old and man charged in connection to shooting that left teen dead in Elizabethtown

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 15-year-old girl is charged with murder after fatally shooting another 15-year-old girl early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a Lowe's store in Elizabethtown, while a man has also been charged in connection to the shooting.

The Elizabethtown Police Department reported that officers responded to the Lowe's at shortly after 2:30 a.m. on January 11 and found 21-year-old Bryan Harbison performing CPR on the teen shooting victim. The victim was taken to Baptist Health Hardin by Hardin County EMS, where she was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, police learned that Harbison had met both juveniles through Snapchat and believed that the victim was 18 years old.

According to police, Harbison purchased alcohol for the girls before picking them up, and they then went to the Lowe's parking lot to "hang out and drink."

At the time of the shooting, Harbison and the victim were in the back seat of his truck while the other juvenile was in the driver's seat, police reported.

The juvenile suspect admitted during an interview that she picked up a handgun from inside the vehicle, pointed it at the victim, and pulled the trigger. One round was fired, striking the victim in the chest.

The juvenile suspect and Harbison provided different accounts of how she obtained the firearm, police said. The juvenile reportedly said Harbison had placed the gun on the center console and told her it was unloaded. Harbison said the firearm had been secured in his glove compartment and that the suspect removed it without his knowledge.

The juvenile suspect is in custody and charged with murder. Her name is not being released due to her age, police added.

Harbison has been charged with third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and first-degree wanton endangerment. He was lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center.