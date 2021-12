LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 15-year-old.

Alexis Coleman was last seen at 3:00 p.m. Friday along KY 1394, six miles north of London. She was wearing pink pajama pants and a dark hoodie.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.

Deputy Brian France is investigating.