16 people taken to hospital after fire at Landmark Nursing Home in Bardstown

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials report that 16 people were taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after a fire broke out at Landmark Nursing Home in Bardstown.

According to officials, when they arrived on the scene, they found a "fire venting out a window and were able to control the fire within minutes to keep it from spreading into an attic space."

Officials say that 15 residents and one police officer were taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Further, officials say that 38 other residents were transported by bus to Landmark's sister facility in Louisville.

Officials report that the cause of the fire was "an electrical failure within an HVAC unit."