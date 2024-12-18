16-year-old Anderson County student passes away in car crash

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 16-year-old Anderson County student passed away on December 16 in a car crash, according to an obituary.

Anderson County High School made a Facebook post on Tuesday about the passing of Colton Fridh.

According to his obituary, Shannon Funeral Service in Shelbyville will handle Fridh's funeral services, which will be private.

Shannon Funeral Service says a GoFundMe link will be posted to help with funeral expenses, but any donations can also be made at the funeral home.