16-year-old cheerleader dies more than a week after Kentucky crash

Rallying behind cheerleader hospitalized in crash
Posted at 1:37 PM, Oct 12, 2022
COLD SPRING, Ky.  — Campbell County High School cheerleader Ava Markus died Tuesday after spending more than a week in the hospital following a crash, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

The crash occurred Sunday, October 2 on Alexandria Pike near the intersection of St. Michael Drive in Cold Spring around 6 p.m.

According to police, the 16-year-old was in a car that was struck by a semi.

“We did have an entrapment of a subject in a smaller vehicle and we had to use our extrication equipment to extricate the victim from the vehicle. It took us 5 to maybe 7 minutes to have that person extricated and on their way to the hospital," said Fire Chief Dan Schultz.

Police are still investigating the crash. It's unclear if speed is a factor, but people who work in the area say cars speed on Alexandria Pike all the time.

Since the crash, the hashtag "#All4AvaGrace" has gathered nationwide support. It has made its rounds on Facebook and Twitter. It shows family, friends, teammates, and cheer squads from across the country wanting to show support. Many are posting pictures decked out in pink, Ava’s favorite color.

“I think it’s crazy how fast it got around. Everyone at our school already loved Ava. Now everyone else loves her too,” said Campbell County High School junior Skylar Steffen.

Ava's coach described her as the glue of the team

“(She's a) big part of the team. Friends with everyone on the team. She’s the friend that brings all the circles together," Jacob Lawrence, Campbell County High School cheerleading coach, said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.

