16-year-old identified in triple shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The young man killed in Friday night's shooting has been identified as 16-year-old Michael Stinnett.

Just four days after celebrating his 16th birthday, he was one of three people found shot at Summer Hill Drive Friday afternoon.

Michael was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It was a shock when I was told. We'd known for a while that he was struggling with drug abuse and alcohol abuse," said his aunt Danielle Stinnett.

She and her husband raised Michael most of his life and said they tried to get him help for several years.

"We had multiple interventions which resulted in him running away from our home several times," she said.

Stinnet described him as a lovable kid who was the life of the party.

"He was a live wire if you will. He loved to be the center of everything. He was a very jokable prankster person," she said.

While the circumstances of his death are still under investigation, she leaves this message for parents with kids fighting addiction.

"You really have to be careful with who you are allowing your kids to be influenced by," she warned.

Stinnett's family have set up a GoFundMe account to pay for his funeral expenses.

You can find a link donate here : https://www.gofundme.com/f/michael-ray-stinnett?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR0WGHB3xFXBUW_QoQ4CftcLFhLIb4OMxlp4CvMJIXfZVa_bBW-Vz55Adb4