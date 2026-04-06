16-year-old killed, 3 teens injured in single-vehicle crash in Hebron

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 16-year-old boy died, and three other teenagers were injured in a single-vehicle crash late Sunday night in Hebron.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office said Zachary Snyder, 16, of Burlington, was the front-seat passenger in a 2015 Honda Accord that crashed on Bullittsville Road around 10:34 p.m. Snyder was ejected from the car, trapped underneath it, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said the 17-year-old driver failed to navigate a sharp right-hand curve. The car crossed the center line, and the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to go off the right side of the road, strike several trees, and overturn.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver and two backseat passengers, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, were able to get out of the overturned car on their own. They were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe speed was a contributing factor in the crash. Deputies noted that neither the driver nor Snyder were wearing seatbelts.

Bullittsville Road was closed for several hours during the investigation. The Boone County Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate the collision.