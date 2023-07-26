Watch Now
16-year-old killed following ATV accident in Knott County

Posted at 10:04 AM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 10:04:42-04

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 16-year-old was killed after he was ejected from an ATV that was being towed by another ATV on Old House Branch Road Tuesday.

According to KSP, the initial investigation indicated that the vehicle lost control and overturned.

The teen has been identified as Diamont G. Caudill, who police say was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Caudill was taken to McDowell A.R.H., where he died from his injuries.

His body has been sent to the Medical Examiner's Officer for an autopsy.

The incident remains under investigation.

