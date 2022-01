LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old.

Tyler Griffith was last seen off Rita Lane, seven miles south of London, around 6 a.m. Sunday, January 9. He has not been seen since then.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.

Deputy James Sizemore is investigating.