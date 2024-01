PRINCETON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 17-year-old is dead after an accident involving a UTV in Caldwell County on Friday at around 8:58 p.m., according to the Kentucky State Police.

A preliminary investigation determined that the teenager was driving the UTV south on Cannon Road in Princeton, Kentucky when it dropped off the right shoulder of the road and flipped when the driver tried to get back on the road.

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead while on the way to the Caldwell County Hospital, KSP say.