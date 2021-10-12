Watch
17-year-old from Indiana missing since January, has ties to Lexington

Family of Madyson Vitou/National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
Posted at 4:13 PM, Oct 12, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for people to help raise awareness about a missing Indiana teen who has ties to Lexington, Kentucky.

17-year-old Madyson Vitou has been missing from Elkhart, Indiana since January 3, 2021. Upon the time she was reported missing, Madyson was 5' 6" and weighed 135 pounds. Madyson is a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Law enforcement believes that Madyson could still be in the local Elkhart area. Along with her ties to the Lexington area, it is also possible that Madyson traveled to another area in Indiana and could be in Goshen, Indianapolis, or Bristol.

Madyson's dad, Chris, wanted to include a message for her:

"Maddy, I love you so much! I know in my heart that you want to come home. No matter what I'll help you through anything. My life is so empty without you. Just call and I'll come, no matter where you are. My love and support are unconditional."

Anyone with information on Madyson or her whereabouts is asked to call the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 1-574-533-4151 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

