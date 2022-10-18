17-year-old student found with gun, arrested at Whitley County High School

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 17-year-old Whitley County High School student was arrested yesterday after bringing an unloaded firearm to campus. Yesterday, the school district's Superintendent John Siler released this statement on social media saying, "possessing a firearm on school property is a violation of law; criminal charges will be brought in addition to school imposed disciplinary measures."

Whitley County School District

"When we found the firearm, it was unloaded, there was no ammunition in the book bag or on the student," says Siler.

Siler explains that another student reported that they believed the 17-year-old had a weapon, leading to the student being removed from the classroom, questioned, searched, and arrested. He says the district doesn't believe the student intended to bring harm to anyone at the school.

"There was no threat that was stated, written toward staff — students, nothing. All that was reported to us was that there had been a discussion of a gun," he says.

The superintendent explains that there are four SROs (school resource officers) at the middle and high schools. He says he wishes that there was funding for more, but he can tell a difference in safety and response time because of the program.

"We encourage our SRO to eat lunch with our students, to be out in the hallway during class change, to build those relationships like the student had with that administrator — that they feel confident and comfortable that they will go to them when they see something that's out of sorts that needs to be reported," says Siler.

Siler has a 17-year-old student at the high school.

"As parents, this is one of our greatest fears," he says.

Parents, students, and the community were notified of this incident, and he wants parents to stay in communication with their kids.

"It's gonna take everybody. And, you know, it starts also with the parents — talking with their kids and encouraging them when they see something to say something," he says.

LEX 18 was unable to get any updates on the student’s current status or any information on if the student will be returning to school because they are a minor.