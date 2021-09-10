Watch
18-year-old arrested in connection to the murder of Jacobe Wells

Posted at 3:52 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 15:52:48-04

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A George Rogers Clark murder suspect was arrested at school today.

Paris Police confirmed that 18-year-old Isiah Beasley was indicted for complicity to murder, robbery, and tampering with physical evidence in death of Jacobe Wells.

Wells was found on a Paris street shot to death 12-21-20. Police say Beasley told them he was sitting in the back seat of a car with Wells when he was murdered.

Beasley is currently at Clark County Detention Center.

