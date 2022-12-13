18-year-old killed in Boyle County crash, dies shortly after arriving at the hospital

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — An 18-year-old woman has died after a crash in Danville on Tuesday morning.

Police say they responded with emergency crews to a single-vehicle crash on Lebanon Road at around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday. Officers say 18-year-old Camille Harmon was driving east when she lost control of the vehicle, veered off the south side of the roadway, and hit a tree head-on.

Harmon was extricated from the vehicle by Danville Fire Department personnel, according to police. She was transported by Boyle County EMS to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center where she died shortly after she arrived.

The incident remains under investigation by Danville Police.