WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 19-year-old is dead after Kentucky State Police responded to an ATV crash on Jellico Creek Road in McCreary County just after 12:30 a.m. April 2.

Upon arrival, KSP troopers found Ivan R. Vanover, of Whitley City, had been involved in a single ATV accident. Vanover was pronounced dead by the McCreary County Coroner’s Office.

KSP is currently investigating.