LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to the Fayette County Coroner's Office, 19-year-old Kennedy B. Knowles is dead after being involved in a collision on I-75 northbound at the mile marker 111.

The icy road conditions are believed to be the reason for the wreck.

Knowles sustained multiple blunt force injuries and was taken to the UK Medical Center Emergency Room, where he died.