19-year-old killed in crash in Muhlenberg County, KSP investigating

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on US-62 in Muhlenberg County on Oct. 13.

According to KSP, a preliminary investigation reveals that 19-year-old Nicholas Brown was driving a sedan when he left the roadway, overturning multiple times, and was ejected from the vehicle.

KSP says that Brown was airlifted to a local hospital and on Oct. 20 died from his injuries at Vanderbilt Hospital in Tennessee.

The investigation is ongoing by KSP.