19-year-old killed in crash on Morris Creek Road in Powell County, KSP says

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Police say that a 19-year-old was killed in a crash on Tuesday evening on Morris Creek Road in Powell County.

According to KSP, a preliminary investigation reveals that Luke Pierce of Mount Sterling was driving northbound on Morris Creek Road when he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway, go over an embankment, and hit a tree.

KSP says that as a result, Pierce was pronounced dead at the scene by the Powell County Coroner, Megan Wells-Curtis.

The crash remains under investigation by KSP.