19-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash in McCreary County, KSP investigating

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened on Monday evening in McCreary County.

According to KSP, a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2005 Ford Explorer driven by 19-year-old Cameron D. Burke was attempting to cross US-27 and failed to yield to the right of way, pulling into the travel portion of a 2015 Ford Taurus driven by 71-year-old Martha M. King.

KSP said that King could not avoid the crash, striking Burke's vehicle and causing it to flip on its top. As a result, Burke was partially ejected from the vehicle and later succumbed to his injuries.

Burke was pronounced dead at the scene by the McCreary County coroner.

According to KSP, two of the passengers in the Ford Taurus were taken by helicopter to the University of Tennessee Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. King and a third passenger of the car were transported by EMS to a hospital in Oneida, Tennessee, to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

KSP is continuing the investigation.