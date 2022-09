CRAB ORCHARD, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Madison County Drug Task Force reports that 19-year-old Dalton Roe of Crab Orchard was arrested on Wednesday.

He is accused of trafficking heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, cocaine, marijuana, and prescription pills.

His charges include multiple counts of drug trafficking.

He is currently being held at the Rockcastle County Detention Center.