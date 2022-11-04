$2.2M will go toward railroad crossing improvements

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — More than $2.2 million in grant funding will go toward improving railroad crossings in 11 counties, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The projects include upgrading crossing signals and lights, new pavement on approaches and in some cases replacing approaches and crossings, Beshear said Wednesday in a statement.

“The projects being accomplished with the help of these grants will result in greater safety for the millions of vehicles that cross railroad tracks and more efficient operation of the crossings themselves," Beshear said.

A Transportation Cabinet committee screened applications from railroad companies and Secretary Jim Gray approved 17 projects, the statement said. Companies agreed to a minimum 20% match.

Projects were approved in Jefferson, Marshall, McCracken, Muhlenberg, Caldwell, Hardin, Bullitt, Fayette, Nelson, LaRue and Boone counties.