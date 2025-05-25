2 adults displaced after a Lexington home catches fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two adults are displaced after a Lexington home caught fire Saturday evening, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

The Lexington Fire Department says they were dispatched to a fire in the 1000 block of Shagbark Lane near Tates Creek Road around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Crews saw heavy fire and smoke coming out of the second floor and the roof. The fire has been extinguished.

According to officials, two adults are displaced, and no one was injured.

The fire investigator is on scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire.