2 arrested after search warrant at Richmond business for alleged 'suspicious activities'

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Richmond Police Department reported that two people were arrested, and three citations were issued on Thursday after a search warrant was executed for reported "suspicious activities" at a business in Richmond.

According to police, on May 9, they received a complaint and tips from Crime Stoppers regarding "suspicious activities" at Fuji Health Studio in Richmond.

Officers said they conducted over 250 hours of surveillance to monitor business activities. After further investigation, a search warrant was executed to gather evidence, according to police.

As a result of the search, police said that 62-year-old Alicia Young and 54-year-old Shizhe Jun were arrested, and both are charged with promoting human trafficking, promoting prostitution, practicing massage therapy without a license, and operation of a sham or front company.

According to police, 45-year-old Dahe Jung, 52-year-old Eun Jung Kim, and 44-year-old Seunghee Kim are charged with promoting prostitution and practicing massage therapy without a license.

Police reported that evidence recovered from the business may lead to additional charges as the investigation continues.