2 arrested for robbery on 5th Street in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two men were arrested and charged in connection to a robbery in Lexington.

The Lexington Police Department says around 7:21 p.m. on April 20, officers responded to East Fifth Street for reports of a robbery.

Police say two people told officers they were meeting with someone to buy a car, which they found from an online ad. When they arrived to buy the car, a man pulled a gun and demanded that they give him money.

Detectives identified 20-year-old Aliyon Blevins and 18-year-old Wend Samne as the two men involved in the robbery.

Blevins was arrested on April 20 and charged with fleeing and evading, and robbery. Samne was arrested on April 30 and charged with robbery. Samne is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Lexington Police.